WWE Announces Update on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, WWE 205 Live Matches Set

The storyline update on Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns coming out of WWE Payback is that Braun tore his rotator cuff while Reigns re-injured his ribs and suffered other internal injuries. The storyline announcement was made by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on last night’s RAW from Sacramento.

Regarding the Braun storyline announcement, Erick Rowan just returned from a torn rotator cuff after being out of action for around 7 months. Shelton Benjamin was recently cleared for the same injury and he also was out for around 7 months. There’s been speculation on Strowman vs. Reigns in an Ambulance Match taking place at the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

This week’s WWE 205 Live episode from Fresno, California will feature the following singles matches:

Lince Dorado vs. TJ Perkins

Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali

Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar

