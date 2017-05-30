WWE Cruiserweight Injured Before RAW, Austin Aries Announces Book, Sin Cara Gear

- Sin Cara tweeted this video showing off some of his new WWE Shop gear:
Great news the new #SinCara Merchandise at @WWEShop !!! @WWE @wweespanol @WWEUniverse @WWE_es #VivaMexico🇲🇽 #FollowTheFaceless #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/oOInj9pF8l
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 29, 2017
- WWE taped the following matches in Greenville, SC to air on this week’s Main Event episode:
Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado. Dorado landed bad on his knee after a tilt-a-whirl and looked to be legitimately injured
Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins
Austin Aries made another announcement before RAW hit the air last night – pre-sale orders for his book will begin this week. The book will be titled “Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time” and the artwork can be seen below:
HEY!!! I'M EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT PRESALE FOR MY BOOK #FOODFIGHT BEGINS TOMORROW!!!#AUSTINARIESBOOKCOM #RAW pic.twitter.com/hIK76tbr4b
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) May 29, 2017
