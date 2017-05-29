WWE Issues Statement After Toddler Dies Due to Adult Performing Wrestling Moves

Share this article:

A Missouri couple was recently arrested for the death of a 2 year old girl after the mother’s boyfriend performed “wrestling moves” on the toddler, according to police. 19 year old Cheyenne Cook and 24 year old Richard Gamache Jr. are accused of torturing the child, according to police. Authorities were called on May 16th to assist with a child having seizures. The toddler was taken to a local hospital and died a few days later. An investigation found that Gamache Jr. had performed several wrestling moves on the child, including a Batista Bomb.

WWE issued the following statement on the tragedy:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic death and hope that the guilty parties are brought to justice. There is no excuse or justification for the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of a 2-year-old child by a grown man. This is a clear case of criminal intent and a lack of parental supervision.”

