WWE® NETWORK SPOTLIGHTS U.K. SUPERSTARS WITH NEW SPECIAL

STAMFORD, Conn., May 15, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that WWE Network will stream the WWE United Kingdom Championship Special this Friday, May 19 at 3 p.m. ET, with a re-air in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. The action will be called by WWE Hall-of-Fame announcer Jim Ross, who will be joined by color analyst Nigel McGuinness.

Emanating from Norwich, UK, WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defends his title against the high-flying Mark Andrews; Pete Dunne and Trent Seven battle to become the number one contender to face the UK Champion at NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday; Wolfgang faces Joseph Conners; and Rich Swann and Dan Moloney take on TJP and The Brian Kendrick in a tag team match.

“The WWE United Kingdom Championship Special will showcase some of the best talent from the U.K.,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative. “This is an opportunity to super-serve our fans in the U.K. as well as fans anywhere who appreciate the U.K. style.”

Fans can stream the WWE United Kingdom Championship Special by signing up at WWENetwork.com.

About WWE Network

WWE Network is the only place to stream all the live WWE pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam at no additional cost plus 24/7 programming featuring ground-breaking original series, reality shows, documentaries, classic matches, exclusive coverage of special events and the most comprehensive video-on-demand library with more than 8,000 hours of content, including every WWE, WCW® and ECW® pay-per-view.

Like other digital subscription services, such as Netflix and Hulu, fans can sign up for WWE Network online at WWENetwork.com and stream WWE Network through connected devices such as Sony PlayStation 3, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku streaming devices as well as Smart TVs including Sony, Samsung and Panasonic.

For a complete listing of WWE Network availability by country and device, please click here.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

