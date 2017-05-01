WWE Payback Social Score, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Update, Heath Slater Thanks Fan

Share this article:

0 votes

Sunday was the due date of Birdie Joe Danielson but as you can see in the video below, Brie Bella is still waiting to go into labor. It appears SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will be missing SmackDown once again this week as he awaits the arrival of his daughter. Brie mentions in the video that her doctor believes it will be the end of the week before she gives birth.

The last WWE pay-per-view to be listed in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings was December’s “Roadblock: End of The Line” but last night’s WWE Payback event made the list and came in at #1. Payback had 243,000 interactions on Twitter with 43,000 unique authors, up from the 181,000 interactions and 31,000 authors that Roadblock had. Payback also had 275,000 Facebook interactions with 144,000 unique authors. That is up from the 143,000 interactions and 77,000 unique authors that Roadblock drew.

RAW Superstar Heath Slater had fans talking this weekend as he re-tweeted and thanked a fan for making the following comments on Slater’s status in the company:

I think it's sad that @HeathSlaterOMRB is again being relegated to the low budget end of the card. He's got the chops to get over. — Darrin Coe, Ph.D. (@darrincoe) April 29, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related