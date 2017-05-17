WWE AND PSYONIX ANNOUNCE ROCKET LEAGUE PARTNERSHIP

Share this article:

For Immediate Release

PSYONIX AND WWE® ANNOUNCE ROCKET LEAGUE® PARTNERSHIP

San Diego, Calif., and Stamford, Conn., (May 17, 2017) – Psyonix, creators of the sports-action hit Rocket League®, and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a partnership that will provide Rocket League with significant visibility and consumer engagement across WWE’s global platforms, including television, digital and social media, and on WWE Network, WWE’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Rocket League will be a presenting partner of two upcoming pay-per-view events including this Sunday’s Backlash®, as well as Great Balls of Fire® on Sunday, July 9. Rocket League will also be a promotional partner of WWE’s biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam®, on Sunday, August 20. Rocket League creative will air across WWE Network, WWE’s digital and social channels, and on WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown® Live on USA Network. The award-winning game currently boasts a community of more than 31 million players, and through this new partnership, fans at upcoming WWE live events will have the opportunity to experience and play Rocket League at arenas across the U.S.

“The integrated partnership with Psyonix will provide Rocket League with an opportunity to utilize WWE’s global platforms and reach our passionate fan base, many of whom are avid gamers,” said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Partnerships. “We look forward to working with Rocket League as we collectively build customized one-stop shopping programs to reach their consumers.”

“As WWE fans ourselves, we are well aware of WWE’s strong capabilities as a strategic marketing partner,” said Jeremy Dunham, Vice President, Publishing, Psyonix. “WWE has proven time and again that they know how to execute fantastic integrated programming, and with an audience that has similar interests to our own, it was only natural that we team up to see what we could do together.”

Additional aspects of the partnership include: WWE’s popular YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown, which just surpassed 1 million subscribers dedicating six episodes to Rocket League, hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods™. Rocket League will also be the presenting partner of the newly-announced WWE Women’s Tournament, where for the first time in WWE history, 32 of the top female competitors from 17 countries will participate in a tournament this summer airing on WWE Network.

ABOUT ROCKET LEAGUE®

Winner or nominee of more than 150 “Game of the Year” awards, Rocket League® is one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of our generation. Boasting a community of more than 31 million players, Rocket League® is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition.

Available digitally on Xbox One, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and Windows PC, Mac, and SteamOS via Steam, Rocket League® includes more than 100 billion possible customization combinations, a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely.

To learn more about Rocket League®, please visit www.RocketLeague.com, “Like” it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.

ABOUT PSYONIX

Based in San Diego, CA, Psyonix is a critically-acclaimed independent video game developer and leading experts in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 15 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War, Mass Effect 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Bulletstorm, Unreal Tournament III, Unreal Tournament 2004, and the award-winning Sports-Action hit, Rocket League®.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/

Media Contacts:

WWE

Brad Klein

203-352-1106

Brad.Klein@wwecorp.com

Psyonix

Stephanie Thoensen

203-731-4776

stephanie.thoensen@psyonix.com

