WWE RAW Viewership Under 3 Million for the 5th Week In a Row

Monday’s Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final hype for Extreme Rules with Roman Reigns defeating Seth Rollins in the main event, drew 2.613 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.615 million viewers. This is another new low for 2017.

This marks the fifth straight week that RAW has averaged below 3 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.689 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.681 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.468 million viewers.

RAW was #1 on cable for the night in viewership and #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Street Outlaws.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers

May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer

May 22nd Episode: 2.615 million viewers

May 29th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

June 5th Episode:

