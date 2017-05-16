WWE RAW Viewership Under 3 Million for Third Straight Week

Share this article:

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose advertised ahead of time plus Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in the main event, drew 2.751 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.696 million viewers for the taped show from London, which was a new low for 2017

This marks the third straight week that RAW has averaged below 3 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.884 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.724 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.645 million viewers.

RAW was #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA Playoff game on TNT, Inside The NBA, the NBA pre-show and Rachel Maddow. RAW was #5 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA game, Inside The NBA, Love & Hip-Hop and the NBA pre-game.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers

May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer

May 22nd Episode:

