WWE SmackDown Viewership for This Week’s Taped Show from London

This week’s WWE SmackDown, a taped show from London with AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in the main event, drew 2.348 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.300 million viewers, which was a new low for the blue brand in 2017.

SmackDown was #10 in viewership on cable for the night, the NBA Playoffs on TNT, Inside The NBA, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The Story, The Five, All In and Special Report. SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA game and Inside The NBA.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 2.696 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.87 million viewers and a new low for RAW in 2017.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

April 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewers

April 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewers

May 2nd Episode: 2.300 million viewers

May 9th Episode: 2.348 million viewers

May 16th Episode:

