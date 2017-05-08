WWE UK Title Match Announced for “Takeover: Chicago”

Share this article:

WWE has announced that WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate will defend against new #1 contender Pete Dunne at the upcoming WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event during Backlash weekend.

Dunne became the #1 contender after defeating Mark Andrews at the UK tapings this weekend in Norwich, England.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, May 20th from the Allstate Arena.

