Austin Aries on Another Loss to Neville, WWE Extreme Rules Attendance, Opener

  • Below is the opening video package used for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

  • Michael Cole announced 11,769 fans in attendance at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for last night’s pay-per-view.

  • After three pay-per-view losses to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Austin Aries says it might be time for some serious life reflection and a career re-evaluation. He tweeted the following after losing last night’s Submission Match at Extreme Rules:

