Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong Update, Lars Sullivan Attacks Again, Hideo Itami

After weeks of anticipation surrounding his return, NXT Champion Bobby Roode finally re-emerged to deliver a message to the red-hot Roderick Strong: Stay in your lane.

The Glorious One arrived just as Strong, who’s riding a career high, was thanking the NXT fans and declaring his intention of going after the NXT Title. Wiping away crocodile tears, Roode mocked the feel-good story of Strong’s recent personal milestones, and he downplayed The Messiah of the Backbreaker’s in-ring triumphs. Seemingly dismissing Strong’s threat wholesale, the NXT Champion advised Strong learn his place, categorizing the would-be No. 1 contender as “not man enough to win the Bobby Roode lottery.”