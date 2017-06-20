Which Brand Gets the WWE TLC PPV?, Latest “Broken” Matt Hardy Teaser, Nikki Bella

  • In a correction from earlier, Nikki Bella was not backstage for Sunday night’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Her tweet on the women’s MITB match came from backstage at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. Below is more video of Nikki at the awards last night:

  • The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota issued the following on the 2017 WWE TLC pay-per-view:

WWE TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS PAY-PER-VIEW

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 23.

WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first pay-per-view in over two years! Don’t miss WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view at Minneapolis’ Target Center – one of the first events to reopen the renovated arena this fall! See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at the most dangerous pay-per-view of the year, TLC!

SEE YOUR FAVORITE RAW SUPERSTARS IN ACTION LIVE:

ROMAN REIGNS

SAMOA JOE

SETH ROLLINS

DEAN AMBROSE

Intercontinental Champion – THE MIZ

Raw Tag Team Champions – SHEAMUS & CESARO

BRAY WYATT

THE HARDY BOYZ

Raw Women’s Champion – ALEXA BLISS

…and many more!

*Talent is subject to change*

  • Below is the latest “Broken” teaser from Matt Hardy:

