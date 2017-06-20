Which Brand Gets the WWE TLC PPV?, Latest “Broken” Matt Hardy Teaser, Nikki Bella

- In a correction from earlier, Nikki Bella was not backstage for Sunday night’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Her tweet on the women’s MITB match came from backstage at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. Below is more video of Nikki at the awards last night:
- The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota issued the following on the 2017 WWE TLC pay-per-view:
WWE TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS PAY-PER-VIEW
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 23.
WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first pay-per-view in over two years! Don’t miss WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view at Minneapolis’ Target Center – one of the first events to reopen the renovated arena this fall! See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at the most dangerous pay-per-view of the year, TLC!
SEE YOUR FAVORITE RAW SUPERSTARS IN ACTION LIVE:
ROMAN REIGNS
SAMOA JOE
SETH ROLLINS
DEAN AMBROSE
Intercontinental Champion – THE MIZ
Raw Tag Team Champions – SHEAMUS & CESARO
BRAY WYATT
THE HARDY BOYZ
Raw Women’s Champion – ALEXA BLISS
…and many more!
*Talent is subject to change*
- Below is the latest “Broken” teaser from Matt Hardy:
I have a PRIMAL PASSENGER within me that almost took OVAH today.
Its power could leave my VESSEL #BROKEN.
I cannot contain it much longer.
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2017
