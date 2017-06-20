Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe Update, Rusev Responds to Diss from a Fan, WWE Main Event

Share this article:
0 votes
  • Below is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Lesnar and Joe will both be on next week’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

  • WWE taped the following matches last night in Evansville, IN to air on this week’s Main Event episode:

  • Kalisto vs. Rhyno

  • Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

  • As seen below, SmackDown Superstar Rusev took to Twitter on Monday and responded to a knock from a fan:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Share this article: