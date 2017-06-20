Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe Update, Rusev Responds to Diss from a Fan, WWE Main Event

Share this article:

Below is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Lesnar and Joe will both be on next week’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

WWE taped the following matches last night in Evansville, IN to air on this week’s Main Event episode:

Kalisto vs. Rhyno

Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

As seen below, SmackDown Superstar Rusev took to Twitter on Monday and responded to a knock from a fan:

@RusevBUL What's it like being a massive failure right now? Like massive failure. Embarrassing to say the least #Loser — GavWav (@GavWav) June 19, 2017

Sorry it took me so long to respond I had to find my phone but my estate is huge and I had to park my 200k car. What was the question again https://t.co/rsvzQbweF6 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 19, 2017

