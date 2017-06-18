Carmella Wins First-Ever Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match with Help (Video, Photos)

Share this article:

Carmella became the first-ever Miss Money In the Bank after winning the women’s MITB Ladder Match in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from St. Louis. With a major assist from James Ellsworth, she defeated Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch in the match.

Carmella now has a contract for a SmackDown Women’s Title shot that she can use for the next year.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

For the 👸 tonight, it's all about the 💰💰💰…

Can @MsCharlotteWWE make history and become the first-ever Ms. #MITB RIGHT NOW?! pic.twitter.com/I2gKqCsnyK — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

This match is about to be STRAIGHT 🔥🔥🔥 on @WWENetwork, as we kick things off with the first Women's #MITB #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/tDfvomDGNd — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 19, 2017

The game face is ON for @NatbyNature as we are just moments away from the first-ever Women's #MITB #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/AA7LrdvVDk — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017

The bell rings, and HERE WE GO! Who will be the women to make HISTORY and become the first-ever Ms. #MITB?! pic.twitter.com/8hUjxtWJYN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

The QUEEN is already feeling the damage of these ladders as history continues to be made… #MITB @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/ryYKco9k4H — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017

