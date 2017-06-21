Daniel Bryan Bans James Ellsworth from MITB Next Week, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal Updates

Share this article:

As seen on last night’s WWE SmackDown, the feud between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is continuing. Orton sat down with Tom Phillips for an interview and said Jinder made a mistake by disrespecting his family but there’s no coming back from that. Orton teased a trip to India to “make it rain” RKOs on Jinder’s family. There’s been speculation on Orton vs. Jinder taking place inside the Punjabi Prison at an upcoming WWE pay-per-view, perhaps the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view. If the Punjabi Prison match happens, it would be the third in WWE history. The first took place at Great American Bash 2006 with The Undertaker defeating Big Show and the second took place at No Mercy 2007 with World Heavyweight Champion Batista retaining over The Great Khali.

After the sitdown interview with Tom, Orton later attacked Jinder after his non-title main event win over Luke Harper. You can see video from the interview with Tom below:

As noted, next week’s SmackDown from San Diego will see a women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match with Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Natalya, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch competing to officially crown the first Ms. Money In the Bank after SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan stripped Carmella of her win due to the controversial way she won, with an assist from James Ellsworth.

Below is video from last night’s Talking Smack where Bryan bans Ellsworth from being at ringside next Tuesday. Despite the ban, Carmella says she will still win the match and then she will be the undisputed Ms. Money In the Bank.

