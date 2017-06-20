What Happened After RAW, Finn Balor on Elias Samson, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

It appeared last week that Elias Samson’s first main roster feud would be with Dean Ambrose but The Drifter began a feud with Finn Balor on this week’s RAW. After Balor interrupted an in-ring performance by Samson, Samson later attacked Balor backstage during an interview with Charly Caruso and left him laying. Balor tweeted the following on the sneak attack: