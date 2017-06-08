John Cena on Gym “Loud Lifters” (Video), Titus O’Neil TED Talk Video, Fans on Following Stars

Share this article:

WWE posted this video with John Cena talking about one big “Gym Don’t” – being The Loud Lifter. The video is presented by WWE partner Tapout.

WWE has a new poll asking fans who is their favorite Superstar to follow on social media – WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Big E, Xavier Woods, The Bella Twins, Chris Jericho, The Rock, John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Matt Hardy, Lana, Rusev, Randy Orton, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Zack Ryder or other. As of this writing, 22% voted for The Bellas while 15% voted for other, 13% for The Rock, 8% for Owens, 8% for Cena, 7% for Sasha, 5% for Jericho, 4% for Becky, 4% for Orton and 4% for Hardy. The rest received 2% or less.

WWE posted this video from Titus O’Neil’s recent TED Talk at UCLA:

How did @TitusONeilWWE's life change when he was told "there's no such thing as a bad kid"? #TEDTalk pic.twitter.com/ei4Ztjb7jE — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2017

