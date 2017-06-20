John Cena Set for WWE RAW Event, Goldust Warns R-Truth, Daniel Bryan Promo

#SDLive General Manager @WWEDanielBryan returns to #SDLive to address the Women's #MITB controversy TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network ! pic.twitter.com/MOiQhCUab9

As seen on last night’s RAW, Goldust delivered another message to R-Truth and invited him to next week’s show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It looks like this feud will finally pick up then. Goldust told his former partner that he will be premiering his latest motion picture next week – The Shattered Truth. The WWE veteran tweeted the following after the segment:

I'll give you a front row seat, a place on the red carpet, a place of honor at the premiere of #ShatteredTruth…

See you in LA… #Raw

— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 20, 2017