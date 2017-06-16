Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank Pay-Per-View

Zack Ryder will make his in-ring return at Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view as he and “Hype Bros.” partner Mojo Rawley face The Colons on the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s MITB pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
MITB Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
MITB Ladder Match
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Lana vs. Naomi
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Kickoff Pre-show
The Hype Bros. vs. The Colons
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More