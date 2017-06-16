Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank Pay-Per-View

Share this article:

Zack Ryder will make his in-ring return at Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view as he and “Hype Bros.” partner Mojo Rawley face The Colons on the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s MITB pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

MITB Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

MITB Ladder Match

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Lana vs. Naomi

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Kickoff Pre-show

The Hype Bros. vs. The Colons

