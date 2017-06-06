Lana Debuts on SmackDown (Photos), WWE Confirms John Cena’s Return, WWE NXT Preview

Lana made her SmackDown debut on tonight’s show from Rochester, NY. She interrupted a segment with Shane McMahon, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and the rest of the women’s division to ask for a spot in the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match later this month but Shane did not grant her the request. Lana later interfered in a six-person match and attacked Naomi, allowing Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defeat Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the champ. Below are a few shots from the debut: