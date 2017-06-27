LaVar Ball and Sons Appear on RAW (Video), WWE NXT Promo, Update on The Titus Brand

Outspoken basketball dad LaVar Ball appeared on this week’s RAW with son Lonzo Ball of the LA Lakers and 15 year old LaMelo Ball for a MizTV segment with Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. That segment was briefly interrupted by Dean Ambrose, which led to Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas defeating Ambrose, Rhyno and Heath Slater. Below are videos and photos of The Ball Family on RAW: