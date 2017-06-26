LaVar and Lonzo Ball on Tonight’s WWE RAW, Women’s Gauntlet Match Announced (Videos)

Share this article:

Above is video of Maryse, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz arriving to the Staples Center for tonight’s RAW in Los Angeles. It’s revealed that outspoken basketball dad LaVar Ball and his son Lonzo Ball will be guests on Miz TV tonight.

In the video below, Mike Rome reveals that there will be a Gauntlet Match on tonight’s RAW with Nia Jax, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Dana Brooke and Emma. The winner will go on to face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

