View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE Extreme Rules Report – 6/4 Share this article: 0 votes The 2017 WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with Renee Young welcoming us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and the returning David Otunga. They talk about tonight’s show and send us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Intercontinental Title match. Renee wants predictions but Sam wants to know who she is going for and she obviously picks her husband to win. Otunga goes with Ambrose to retain but Sam goes with Miz.

We also got a look at Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge earlier. She will be joined by RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys later tonight. Back from a break and Renee leads us to a video for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. We come back and Nia Jax has joined the panel. Nia believes Alexa Bliss will retain tonight and says Bayley needs a miracle to win. Nia later mentions how she and Bliss have talked about Nia getting a title shot after tonight. She says it doesn’t matter who wins tonight because they’re just keeping the title warm for her. We come back from a break and get a video for tonight’s WWE Cruiserweight Title match. Otunga and Roberts both believe Neville will retain tonight.

The panel talks Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox next. We take another break and come back to Charly in the Social Media Lounge with the RAW Tag Team Champions. The Hardys comment on beginning their careers with WWE and now they’re back to end them here. Regarding why they picked the Ladder Match stipulation, Matt Hardy says they beat Cesaro and Sheamus in the Ladder Match at WrestleMania 33 and then a regular match at Payback. Jeff Hardy teases a big Swanton Bomb off the cage tonight. Matt says they will end the feud tonight and move on tot he next challengers. Jeff says if it doesn’t happen for Cesaro and Sheamus tonight, it won’t happen. Matt promises a crazy night. We go back to the panel and they send us to the ring for a match. Kalisto vs. Apollo Crews We go to the ring and Michael Cole is joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Kalisto hits the ring first. Apollo Crews is out next with Titus O’Neil. They lock up and Crews quickly takes Kalisto down. Kalisto comes back with an arm drag. A “lucha!” chant starts as Titus gives Crews some advice. They go at it again and Crews takes control but Kalisto comes right back. They face off and lock up again. They trade holds now. They run the ropes and Crews nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Crews keeps control but Kalisto comes back and sends him flying with scissors. Kalisto stands tall as Crews goes to the floor. Kalisto launches himself to the apron and then onto Crews on the floor. Kalisto goes for another big move off the ropes and the apron but Crews kicks him out of the air. Titus encourages Crews to return to the ring while Kalisto is down. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Crews remains in control. Crews keeps Kalisto grounded now. Kalisto slides out of a move and rolls Crews up for 2. Crews comes right back with a clothesline for a 2 count. Crews keeps Kalisto grounded again. Kalisto fights up and out with kicks. Kalisto with a roll up for 2. Crews drops Kalisto with an elbow and covers for another pin attempt. Kalisto eventually nails a corkscrew to make a comeback. Kalisto plants Crews face-first and covers for another 2 count. Titus yells at Crews to get up and do something. Salida del Sol is blocked. Kalisto counters a suplex for a 2 count. Kalisto with kicks now. Crews counters and scoops him but Kalisto comes right back with a big DDT for a 2 count. Titus can’t believe it. Kalisto calls for a “lucha!” chant from the apron. Kalisto springboards in but Crews turns it into a Samoan Drop. Crews finally stumbles over and hits the standing Shooting Star Press but Kalisto kicks out at 2. Titus gets on the apron and barks orders at Crews. Crews comes over and argues with him. Kalisto takes advantage of the distraction and hits Salida del Sol for the pin. Winner: Kalisto After the match, Kalisto makes his exit as Titus checks on Crews in the ring. We go to replays. Kalisto celebrates on the stage while Crews and Titus argue. We go back to the panel and they plug the WWE Network. Renee leads us to a video package for tonight’s Fatal 5 Way main event as the crowd is already doing dueling chants for Roman Reigns. Back from the break and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has joined the panel. The WWE Hall of Famer says tonight’s main event could change the new era. He says the winner could very well go on to defeat Brock Lesnar after defeating 4 of the top Superstars tonight. Otunga predicts Bray Wyatt to win while Angle goes with Samoa Joe and Sam picks Seth Rollins. That’s it for the pre-show. The 2017 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from a sold-out Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz with Maryse as JoJo makes the introduction. Out next comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, who will lose the title if he gets disqualified The bell rings and they go at it. Ambrose takes Miz down first and then drops him with a shoulder. Back and forth now. Miz tries to use the rules to cheat but Ambrose gets upset. Ambrose tries to unload in the corner but the referee backs him off and warns him. Ambrose unloads with chops now. Ambrose with a spinning elbow and a clothesline that sends Miz over the top. Ambrose runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive in front of the German announce table. Ambrose sends Miz into the barrier next. Ambrose ducks a shot and rams Miz into the apron. Ambrose breaks the count and goes back to Miz. Ambrose picks up a steel chair but the referee stops him. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and drops Ambrose with a boot. Miz tries to use the chair while Maryse has the referee distracted. Ambrose drops him and picks up the chair but the referee sees him and warns him. They trade shots on the floor and Ambrose brings it back into the ring. Miz ends up dropping Ambrose into the apron with a DDT. Miz rolls Ambrose back in for a 2 count. Back and forth between the two now. Miz drops Ambrose for a 2 count. Miz keeps control and works Ambrose around. Ambrose fights out of a hold with kicks but Miz pulls him to the mat by his hair. The referee warns Miz. Miz keeps control and stands tall as fans boo him. Miz with a running dropkick in the corner, and another. Miz nails a third corner dropkick but Ambrose is still standing. Miz with the corner clothesline and Ambrose goes down. Miz goes to the top but Ambrose kicks him on the way down. Miz blocks Dirty Deeds. Ambrose blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Ambrose knocks Miz out of the ring with a forearm, knocking him from the top to the floor. Ambrose goes to the top and nails a big elbow drop to the floor. The referee counts. Ambrose brings it back into the ring. Ambrose with some momentum now. Ambrose with a fisherman’s suplex for a 2 count. Maryse cheers Miz on. Ambrose goes on but Miz blocks the bulldog. Ambrose rolls Miz up for 2. Ambrose with a swinging neckbreaker for another pin attempt. We get dueling chants now. Ambrose goes to the top but has to land on his feet. Ambrose sells a knee injury. Miz takes advantage and hits the leg with knees and kicks. More back and forth. Miz gets the Figure Four applied in the middle of the ring. Ambrose finally makes it to the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Miz takes the leg out and goes for another Figure Four but Ambrose rolls him up for 2. Ambrose ends up on the top again. Miz crotches him. More dueling chants from the crowd. Miz climbs up for a superplex but Ambrose blocks it. Ambrose headbutts and stuns him. Ambrose slides down and goes for a powerbomb. Miz held on and pulled the turnbuckle cover off. Ambrose almost puts Miz into the steel but stops so he won’t get disqualified. Miz nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Miz with the “yes!” kicks as fans do the “no!” chant. Ambrose catches the final kick and sweeps Miz. Ambrose locks in a Figure Four of his own in the middle of the ring. Ambrose ends up blocking Skull Crushing Finale for a roll-up after the hold was broken. More back and forth in the middle of the ring. Maryse is on the apron now. Miz blocks Dirty Deeds. Both Superstars almost run into Maryse. Miz begs her to slap him. She slaps him. The referee sees it but he says he knows what Maryse is trying to do. The referee sends Maryse to the back. Miz argues with the referee. Ambrose rolls him up from behind for the win. Miz goes on to shove Ambrose into the referee. The referee falls out of the ring. The referee argues with Ambrose, saying he hit him. Ambrose pleads with the referee. Miz comes from behind and hits the Skull Crushing Finale. The referee runs back into the ring and counts the pin. Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: The Miz After the match, Miz hits the stage and is handed the title. Maryse joins him to celebrate as we get replays. Charly Caruso is backstage with Bayley for comments on tonight’s Kendo Stick on a Pole match. She’s been watching guys like Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman, even some Steve Blackman. She also watched Wonder Woman this weekend and was inspired. Bayley doesn’t want to hurt but she’s willing to do what it takes to get Alexa Bliss back and regain the title. She walks off. Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox We go to the ring and out comes Alicia Fox and Noam Dar for this mixed tag match. Hometown star Rich Swann is out next, followed by Sasha Banks as we see some of the international announce teams in the arena. Sasha and Banks looks to start off but the action picks up with Swann and Dar. Sasha comes in and waits for Fox. They start brawling. Sasha ends up going to the Banks Statement but Dar provides an assist with the rope and the hold must be broken. Fox comes back and drops Sasha. Fox keeps control and catches Sasha in a backbreaker for a 2 count. Fox keeps Sasha grounded now. Sasha tries to come back but Fox drops her. Sasha finally gets the tag as Dar also comes in. They go at it but Swann gets the upperhand. Swann with a shot to the back of the neck for a 2 count. Dar counters with a 2 count. They collide with clotheslines before trading shots in the middle of the ring. Dar blocks a kick and nails an uppercut. Swann drops Dar with a kick to the face out of nowhere. Fox and Sasha come in the ring, then brawl out to the floor. Sasha rams Fox into the apron and she goes down. Swann and Dar also go at it on the floor. Sasha goes to the top rope as Fox slowly gets up on the floor but Dar gets in the way. Sasha nails double knees to Dar and Fox on the floor. Dar is brought back in the ring. Swann hits the Phoenix Splash for the win. Winners: Sasha Banks and Rich Swann After the match, Sasha and Swann celebrate as we get replays. Fox and Dar leave while the dancing continues. Back from the break and JoJo introduces Elias Samson. He’s in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. He introduces himself and has one question – who wants to walk with Elias? Fans boo as he starts singing a song about Extreme Rules and how bad Baltimore is. That’s it. The announcers lead us to a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss We go to the ring and out comes Bayley. There’s a kendo stick hanging on a pole in one of the corners. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. The bell rings and Bliss mocks Bayley, taunting her to go get the kendo stick. Bliss takes Bayley down. Bayley comes back to take control and covers for a pin attempt. Bayley goes for the stick but Bliss decks her with a right hand, sending Bayley to the floor. They both climb for the kendo stick now. They trade shots on the top. Bayley grabs the stick but it falls to the mat as they both fall to the floor. Bliss strikes first but Bayley ends up suplexing her on the floor. Bayley rushes in the ring to get the kendo stick. Bayley chases Bliss around the ring with the stick. They go back in and Bliss backs into the corner, pleading with Bayley. Bliss ducks the kendo stick shot and tackles Bayley. Bliss unloads with the stick now. Bliss yells at Bayley to get up. Bayley manages to drop Bliss but she can’t get the pin. Bayley gets shoved face first into the stick. Bliss picks up the stick and nails her with it. Bliss with her snap DDT for the easy win. Winner: Alexa Bliss After the match, Bliss leaves with the title as Bayley recovers in the ring and we go to replays. Bliss stands tall on the stage with the title and the kendo stick in the air. Back from a break and we see some of the Baltimore Orioles at ringside dressed as WWE Legends. We get hype for tonight’s RAW Tag Team Title match as the steel cage is lowered over the ring. Steel Cage Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles: Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys JoJo announces the rules as the cage is lowered. The only way to win is have both members of the team escape and touch the floor. Cesaro and Sheamus are out first. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys are out next as the “delete!” chants start up. The bell rings and Cesaro and Sheamus try to escape but The Hardys stop them. The door is open now. Jeff Hardy tries to escape. Cesaro climbs up but Matt Hardy stops him. Jeff unloads on Sheamus while Matt works on Cesaro. Sheamus catches Jeff in the Irish Curse backbreaker. They double team Jeff now. Cesaro and Sheamus stand tall before climbing the cage. The Hardys pull them back down. Jeff works on Sheamus while Cesaro works on Matt. Cesaro and Jeff collide. Matt and Sheamus climb to the tops of the cage. Jeff pulls Sheamus’ while Cesaro goes after Matt. Sheamus gets crotched. Fans chant “delete!” as Matt slams Cesaro’s head into the steel a few times. The Hardys hit stereo dropkicks on the challengers. The door is opened again. Jeff hits Poetry in Motion on his opponents. The Hardys climb the cage now. Sheamus and Cesaro stop them again. Matt ends up tossing Sheamus into the steel. He starts climbing again. Cesaro climbs up but Matt fights back. Matt is brought back down. Sheamus hits a rolling senton on him. The door is opened again. Cesaro tosses Jeff into the steel. Matt stops Cesaro from exiting through the door. Matt gets double teamed and launched into the steel. Jeff fights off a double team and runs up to the top of the cage. Cesaro stops him. More back and forth. Jeff avoids a Brogue at one point. Matt and Jeff finally climb up at the same time but the challengers stop them. Jeff tries to drop to the floor but Cesaro stops him. Jeff fights him off and drops to the floor. Jeff is out of the match. Matt falls back into the ring but hits a Side Effect on both opponents. Matt climbs up as fans and Jeff cheer him on. Cesaro stops him. Cesaro and Jeff have a tug-of-war for Matt. Sheamus joins in. Jeff falls to the floor. Sheamus and Cesaro slam Hardy to the mat at the same time. Jeff tries to re-enter through the door but Cesaro stops him. Jeff hits him with the door. Sheamus kicks the door into Jeff and he goes down on the floor. Sheamus goes to leave through the door but Matt stops him. Matt pulls Sheamus back in. Matt with a Twist of Fate on Sheamus. Cesaro is climbing the cage now. Matt slams him to the mat. Matt climbs up and almost makes it over but here comes Cesaro again. Cesaro with an uppercut while Matt is still laying on the top. Sheamus climbs upp for a huge White Noise from the top, with an assist from Cesaro. Jeff recovers on the floor as fans pop now. Jeff climbs to the top of the steel cage and nails Whisper In the Wind for a big pop. The finish sees Matt try to drag Jeff out the door while Sheamus and Cesaro climb out of the cage. Sheamus and Cesaro hit the floor first and win the titles. Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Sheamus and Cesaro After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus celebrate with the titles at ringside as we go to replays. We get a video for tonight’s WWE Cruiserweight Title match. Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Austin Aries vs. Neville Back to the ring and out comes Austin Aries. The pyro hits and out comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville next. Back and forth to start. Several pin attempts from both before Neville takes it over for several minutes. Neville applies a Rings of Saturn at one point but Aries escaped. Neville keeps control and goes for another Rings of Saturn but Aries reveres it. Aries has Neville’s own hold applied now. Aries argues with the referee now. Aries turns around to a superkick. Aries goes down. Aries ends up getting a guillotine applied on the top rope. This leads to Aries hitting a sunset flip powerbomb. Aries turns that into a Last Chancery. They go to the floor but the hold is still locked. Neville taps but they’re on the floor. They bring it back in and Aries ends up hitting a discus five-arm. Aries goes for a suicide dive but nobody is home. The finish sees Neville bring it back in and hit Red Arrow, holding on to turn it into the Rings of Saturn. Winner: Neville After the match, we get replays and Aries looks on as Neville leaves with the title. The announcers lead us to a video for tonight’s main event. Extreme Rules Fatal 5 Way to Crown a New #1 Contender: Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor Back from the break and out first comes Bray Wyatt. Seth Rollins is out next. The winner of this match will go on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Samoa Joe makes his way out next. Finn Balor is out next to a pop like Rollins. Roman Reigns is out last to a mixed reaction. They go at it to start. Reigns with big attempts early on. Balor and Reigns end up going at it. Reigns blocks a kick and drops Balor on the apron. Rollins comes in and faces off with Reigns as fans pop. It ends up with Wyatt beating down Balor. Joe and Rollins go at it and end up down on the floor. Balor comes back and drops Wyatt, then drops stomps on him. Balor with stomps to Rollins and Joe as well. Balor runs the ropes and leaps pout onto Joe, Wyatt and Rollins. Reigns comes over and drops Balor as he stands tall. Fans boo. Reigns launches Balor into the barrier. Reigns slams Balor face first into the apron a few times. Wyatt tries to pull Reigns into the ring but Reigns rocks him. Reigns goes for a Drive By to Wyatt but Joe knocks him out of the air. Joe works over Reigns now and launches him into the barrier. Joe and Wyatt share a laugh over Reigns. Wyatt hits Reigns and then Balor. The match continues with Joe and Wyatt double teaming everyone. They have Balor in the ring now taking turns. Wyatt ends up dropping Rollins over the steel steps with a DDT. Balor unloads on Joe in the ring now. Balor fights out of a Coquina Clutch and hits the double stomp. Wyatt comes in with a steel chair to the back of Balor. Wyatt with chair shots to Reigns now, sending him back out of the ring. Wyatt smiles and looks at Joe with the chair but smacks Balor instead. Wyatt puts the chair over Balor and offers him to Joe. Joe runs the ropes and hits a senton. Joe places the chair over Balor now. Wyatt runs the ropes and nails a senton of his own. Balor fights Wyatt off and sends Joe into a wedged chair in the corner. Reigns comes back in it and hits a Drive By. Reigns with a 2 count on Balor, turning it into a big powerbomb. Reigns with a clothesline on Joe. Fans boo offense by Reigns. Reigns unloads with clotheslines on Wyatt. Joe runs into Wyatt as Reigns moves. Reigns drops Joe. Reigns with kicks and a clothesline to Wyatt. Wyatt ends up planting Reigns’ back into an announce table. Fans chant “one more time” but Wyatt climbs back to the apron. Rollins knocks him off. Rollins launches himself over to Joe on the floor. Rollins springboards in and nails Wyatt for a 2 count. Rollins fights off Joe and Wyatt now. Rollins nails a double Blockbuster for a 2 count on Wyatt. Rollins ends up nailing a suicide dive onto Joe as Wyatt pushed Joe into the move. Wyatt brings Rollins back in and nails a clothesline. Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow on Wyatt for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the apron. Rollins springboards in but Wyatt catches him. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail and hits it but Joe breaks the pin. Joe is angry for what happened on the floor during the Rollins dive. Wyatt tries to talk him down. Wyatt shoves Joe but Joe fights back and they go at it. Joe with a running elbow and a kick in the corner for a 2 count. Wyatt goes on to launch himself into Joe. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner and taunts Joe. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail but it’s blocked. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch but Balor breaks the hold with a chair shot. Balor with chair shots for Joe and Wyatt. Balor double stomps a chair onto Wyatt. Balor dropkicks Reigns, knocking him from the apron to the floor. Balor with another big shot from the apron to Reigns. Balor runs out of the ring and dropkicks Wyatt into the barrier. A Balor dropkick for Joe as well. Balor slams Wyatt into the announce table a few times. Balor takes apart another announce table for a pop. Balor knocks Wyatt on top of it but Joe makes the save with a Clutch from behind. Reigns runs over and spears Joe and Balor through the barrier. Fans chant “holy shit” now. Rollins goes to the top rope and nails a huge Frogsplash through Wyatt on the announce table. Another “holy shit” chant starts up. We go to replays. Fans chant “this is awesome” now. Rollins and Reigns are back into the ring after some time. They face off as fans do dueling chants. Rollins unloads on Reigns but Reigns rocks him with an uppercut. Rollins with a big right hand. Rollins ducks a clothesline and hits an overhead kick. Rollins goes to powerbomb but its blocked. Reigns nails a Superman punch and covers Rollins for a close 2 count. Reigns readies in the corner. Rollins counters and rolls him up for 2. Rollins superkicks Reigns in the face for another 2 count. Rollins goes to the top and nails a Frogsplash on Reigns for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top again but is slow to make it up. Rollins goes for a Phoenix Splash but has to roll through. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail on Rollins but has to stop when Reigns runs over. Reigns counters Sister Abigail and hits a spear. Rollins comes from behind and they trade moves. Rollins nails a Buckle Bomb on Reigns but Reigns comes right back with a Superman punch. Balor charges at Reigns but Reigns nails a Superman punch instead. Reigns hulks up to a mixed reaction. Balor nails Slingblade and kicks Reigns into the corner. Balor goes to the top and nails a Coup de Grace on Reigns but Joe breaks the pin with a Clutch on Balor. Balor fades in the Clutch and that’s the match. Winner and New #1 Contender: Samoa Joe After the match, Joe hits his feet and stands tall as a referee checks on Balor. Samoa Joe leaves the ring and heads up the ramp as we go to replays. Joe celebrates on the stage as the others try to recover in and around the ring. Extreme Rules goes off the air with the new #1 contender standing tall. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.







