View Results Loading ... Loading ... Polls Archive WWE SmackDown Report 6/27 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a video package to hype the main event. We’re live from San Diego, California as we see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging above the ring. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he’s joined by Byron Saxton and JBL.

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a big pop. Fans chant “yes!” and Bryan’s name. Bryan talks about how he’s proud of the women’s division and then plugs tonight’s two matches – Lana vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Bryan goes on about the main event but the music interrupts and out comes Carmella with James Ellsworth. Fans boo them. Carmella says this is more like the land of injustice, not the land of opportunity. She talks about being unjustly stripped of the briefcase last week and says she won the match fair & square. Carmella goes on about how she was done wrong. Bryan asks fans if he should cancel the match and give Carmella the briefcase or if they should have the match tonight. A “yes!” chant starts up at the last option. Ellsworth tells everyone to shut up with the chants. They make him sick. Ellsworth says the fans are the villains here because they control this stupid puppet Bryan. Ellsworth says Bryan takes pleasure in humiliating his homegirl. An “Ellsworth sucks” chant starts up. Ellsworth says Bryan is just as pathetic as the fans. Ellsworth used to look up to Bryan as a man but now when he looks at him he doesn’t see a man, he only sees a gutless, spineless coward that has no grapefruits to cut it in the ring anymore so he made up some injury. Bryan says he probably should just fire Ellsworth but tonight it’s not about Ellsworth, it’s about the real Superstars of SmackDown. Bryan knows he said last week Ellsworth would be banned from ringside tonight but he takes that back. Ellsworth will be banned from the entire arena instead. Bryan calls for security to come out. Carmella says Ellsworth didn’t mean it. She begs Bryan to change his mind. Security comes out to a pop. Ellsworth tries to run but they grab him and drag him away as Carmella screams. Ellsworth breaks free and goes for the timekeeper’s area but they grab him again. He tries to go through the crowd again but security finally carries him away to the back. Bryan sincerely wishes Carmella good luck in tonight’s main event. Bryan’s music hits and he leaves Carmella looking down. Still to come, Lana vs. Naomi and Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn. We see The Hype Bros backstage walking. We go to commercial. The Hype Bros vs. The Usos Back from the break and out comes The Hype Bros. They will become the new #1 contenders if they win this non-title match. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out next. Zack Ryder starts off with Jimmy Uso and takes control early on. Ryder with a flapjack for a 2 count. Mojo tags in for a bit of double teaming. Jey Uso gets the tag and chops Mojo a few times but it just hypes him up. Mojo comes off the ropes with a shoulder and then clotheslines Uso over the top. Ryder tags in and Mojo launches him out of the ring onto Uso. Ryder brings Uso back into the ring but Uso nails an enziguri after a distraction from his brother, sending Ryder out to the floor. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Jimmy goes to the top and nails a big splash for the pin and the awkward finish. Winners: The Usos After the match, The Usos stand tall with the titles but music interrupts and out comes The New Day. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E hit the ring and face off with the champs. Woods says they’re proud of The Usos for actually winning a match without running away. Big E says they want the gold and at Battleground, they’re coming for The Usos. The Usos say they’ve already beat The New Day. They rhyme about The New Day and accept the challenge for Battleground. The New Day responds with shots of their own to end the segment. We see Tamina Snuka backstage warming up. Still to come tonight, Lana vs. Naomi with the title on the line. Breezango and The Fashion Files are up next. Back to commercial. Back from the break and we get a promo for John Cena’s return to SmackDown next week. Tom talks about The Ascension and Breezango, leading us to another edition of The Fashion Files. Tyler Breeze and Fandango are apparently interrogating Konnor and Viktor. They deny attacking Breezango and say they were only at Money In the Bank because they wanted a spot on the card. Breeze and Fandango go to their office and see it’s been destroyed again but this time The Ascension were still in the interrogation room. The mystery continues. We see Natalya backstage warming up for the main event. SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Lana vs. Naomi We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Lana. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. Lana attacks from behind as Greg is introducing Naomi. The referee checks on Naomi and we get the bell. Lana attacks and hits her sitdown finisher for a close 2 count. Lana yells out and shows frustration. Naomi drops Lana with a kick and drags her to the corner for the split-legged moonsault. Naomi hits it and covers for the quick win. Winner: Naomi After the match, Naomi stands tall and raises the title as her music hits. She taunts Lana by dusting her own boots off. Lana looks on from the mat as Naomi celebrates and we go to replays. We come back to Lana throwing a fit as Naomi makes her exit. Dasha Fuentes is backstage with Becky Lynch for comments on tonight’s main event. Becky says thankfully Daniel Bryan did what was right with James Ellsworth and now she has a fair chance to be the first woman to legitimately win Money In the Bank. Becky walks off. We go to the ring and Hamilton introduces Aiden English, who is in the ring with a spotlight and a mic. He starts singing but fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Randy Orton to a pop. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Randy Orton is sitting in a chair in the middle of the ring. No sign of English but Orton did hit him with the RKO during commercial. Orton says he’s not leaving until he gets what he wants. He says maybe he’s not making himself clear enough. He tore into WWE Champion Jinder Mahal last week and shows us a replay on the big screen. Orton says that pales in comparison to what he will do to Jinder if he doesn’t get what he wants from Jinder – a rematch. Orton says if he doesn’t get what he wants he will go in the back and beat the hell out of Jinder. Orton’s going to beat him again in the parking lot as everyone is leaving the arena, again in the morning and then again next Tuesday, if he doesn’t get what he wants. Orton says it looks like he’s going to the back to beat some ass. Orton goes to leave the ring but the music hits and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Shane hits the ring and fans chant his name. Shane says what’s up to San Diego and turns to address Orton. Shane says he and Orton go way back but they can’t have him holding up live TV and they can’t have him threatening the safety of the WWE Champion. Orton asks if Shane is going to fire him. Orton threatens to buy a ticket to every WWE show Jinder is at and attack him. Orton is fired up about Jinder threatening his family. Orton says Shane can make the wise decision to put him in a match with Jinder. Shane gets it – The Singh Brothers crossed the line at Money In the Bank but with all due respect, Orton has used some of those same tactics in the past. Shane says he has never seen this look in Orton’s eye and because he can relate, he knows what it feels like when someone puts their hands on a family member. Shane says Orton has his rematch. He has the opportunity to get the rematch at Battleground. Shane says Jinder will be choosing a stipulation for the match. Orton doesn’t give a damn what the stipulation is because the title is coming home where it belongs. The music hits and out comes Jinder with The Singh Brothers to interrupt. Jinder says this is what’s wrong with WWE and SmackDown. He goes on and says Orton isn’t worthy of a title shot. Jinder speaks some in Punjab and takes a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton. The USA chants start up as Jinder talks about how he’s disrespected. This is the prejudice he speaks of. Jinder mentions The Great Khali and calls him his personal hero. Jinder will bring back a match made by Khali at Battleground – Punjabi Prison. We get a quick video look at the Punjabi Prison structure. Jinder’s music hits as he stares Orton down from the stage. Daniel Bryan is backstage talking to someone on the phone about Punjabi Prison. AJ Styles walks in and asks about Kevin Owens’ Open Challenge. The WWE United States Champion walks in and asks if AJ is complaining about not being able to answer the challenge last week. Owens goes on and says AJ needs to accept the fact that he’s a loser. AJ says only if Owens accepts the fact that Owens is Ron Burgundy’s definition of San Diego. Owens gets upset and doesn’t understand the reference. Bryan announces an Independence Day Battle Royal for next week’s SmackDown. The winner will face Owens at Battleground. Owens hates the idea and walks off. We see Charlotte Flair backstage warming up. Still to come, Sami vs. Corbin. Tom leads us to the trailer for WWE 2K18 with Seth Rollins on the cover. Back from the break and Mike & Maria Kanellis are on the stage. Maria introduces herself as the First Lady of SmackDown. Mike introduces himself as Maria’s husband. Maria starts talking but Sami Zayn’s music interrupts and out he comes for his entrance. He apologizes for crashing their segment but he heads to the ring as they look on. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Sami hits the ring to a pop. Out next comes Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin with his briefcase. The bell rings and they lock up. Corbin drops Sami first and puts him against the ropes. Sami counters and ends up tossing Corbin with scissors. Corbin takes back control but misses a clothesline in the corner. Sami turns it around and mounts Corbin with right hands in the corner. Corbin rolls to the floor for a breather. Sami runs the ropes but puts on the brakes as Corbin walks away. Sami launches himself over the top but Corbin catches him and drops him face-first into the top of the barrier. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Corbin covers for a 2 count after a big clothesline. Corbin continues beating Sami around until he nails a clothesline. Sami looks to make a comeback now. Corbin runs into the ring post and Sami goes to the top for a crossbody. Corbin kicks out at 2. Sami goes for a suplex but it’s blocked. We see Shinsuke Nakamura watching backstage. Corbin ends up nailing a big right hand, dazing Sami into the corner. Corbin decks Sami in the corner and follows up with a big clothesline. Corbin charges again but Sami moves and rolls him up for a close 2 count. Corbin takes it back to the corner and takes Sami up top but Sami fights. Sami headbutts Corbin to the mat. Sami stands up and leaps but has to roll through as Corbin approaches. Corbin catches Sami with End of Days out of nowhere for the pin. Winner: Baron Corbin After the match, Corbin stands tall as we go to replays. Corbin raises the briefcase as his music plays. Dasha is backstage with Shinsuke Nakamura for comments on Corbin’s win and a potential match between the two. Nakamura says Corbin is dangerous but Corbin is motivated by fear. Fear of what Nakamura can do. Perhaps Corbin is right to be afraid. Nakamura walks off as we hear fans chanting his name in the arena. Still to come, the women’s MITB Ladder Match. Back to commercial. Back from the break and a Rap Off between The Usos and The New Day is announced for next week. Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Becky Lynch We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair for tonight’s main event. Natalya is out next followed by Tamina Snuka. Becky Lynch is out next. Carmella is out last and she’s alone as James Ellsworth has been banned from the building. The bell rings and they go at it. Tamina works over Charlotte int he corner as Natalya attacks Becky in the corner before they go to the floor. Charlotte turns it around on Tamina on the floor. Carmella stands a ladder up and looks to climb first. Carmella climbs up but the other 4 Superstars come in and stare at her. They all attack Carmella and kick her out of the ring. Tamina climbs but they pull her off as well. The ladder is knocked over as Becky kicks Tamina out of the ring. Charlotte and Natalya double team Becky but she counters. Becky with a Bexploder on Natalya. Charlotte charges but she takes a Bexploder as well. Becky goes to stand the ladder up but Tamina stops her and hits a Samoan Drop. Tamina goes to the top rope and nails a Superfly Splash on Becky. We go to commercial with everyone down. Back from the break and everyone is down. Charlotte stands a ladder up but Natalya attacks her and unloads. Natalya with a suplex. Carmella pulls Natalya out. Carmela ducks a Tamina clothesline and rocks her. Tamina catches a superkick from Carmella and talks some trash while holding her leg. Tamina launches Carmella by her leg over the announce table. Tamina tries to go back into the ring but Natalya stops her. Flair and Natalya go at it now. Charlotte tosses Natalya to the floor. Becky with a big suplex on the floor to Natalya. Charlotte and Tamina face off in the ring now. They go at it and stop each other from standing the ladder up. Charlotte and Tamina continue to fight for the ladder. Becky runs in and climbs up the ladder while Tamina and Charlotte are holding it straight up. They tip the ladder over into the ropes. Becky looks up at the briefcase but gets dropped hard. Tamina stands the ladder up but here comes Charlotte again. Charlotte boots the ladder into Tamina. Natalya runs in with a discus clothesline to Charlotte as fans boo. Natalya stands the ladder up but stops and pushes it into Charlotte in the corner instead. Natalya grabs another ladder and positions it under the briefcase. Natalya takes some time but starts climbing. Charlotte pushes the other ladder into Natalya’s ladder and uses it to meet Natalya at the top. They trade big shots at the top of the ladder. Charlotte grabs the briefcase handle but Natalya hits her. Carmella runs in and tips them both over with the ladder. Carmella talks trash but Becky comes from behind and hits a big suplex, sending Carmella to the floor. This leads to Tamina hitting a big spear on Becky, stopping her from climbing. Everyone is down again as fans chant “this is awesome” and we go to commercial. Back from the break and Natalya is going for the briefcase. She climbs while everyone else is down outside of the ring. Charlotte runs in and climbs up behind her. Becky climbs up the other side as Charlotte touches the briefcase. Tamina climbs up behind Becky. They all end up falling with the ladder. Carmella comes in and climbs for the case now. She grabs it but the other 4 Superstars run in and try to push the ladder over. They don’t get it over before a brawl breaks out Carmella is no longer within reach of the case. She ends up jumping off onto Natalya and Becky. Charlotte with ladder shots to Tamina in the middle of the ring now. Tamina is laid out now. Charlotte climbs but Carmella comes from behind. Charlotte kicks her away. Carmella climbs back for Charlotte’s leg. Carmella and Charlotte both crash down thanks to Tamina. Tamina superkicks Charlotte. Tamina positions the ladder and climbs up now. Natalya and Becky run in and grab Tamina’s legs. They bring her to the mat with a double powerbomb. Natalya with a sitdown powerbomb to Becky now. Natalya with the Sharpshooter on Carmella now. Charlotte breaks it with a big boot. Charlotte with Natural Selection. Charlotte and Natalya tumble to the floor together. Natalya knocks Charlotte over the barrier into the crowd and mounts her with right hands. James Ellsworth runs in through the crowd and checks on Carmella at ringside. The referees run over to warn him. Ellsworth rolls Carmella into the ring as fans boo. Ellsworth stands the ladder up and climbs for the briefcase. Becky runs in and kicks Carmella in the face. Becky tips the ladder over and Ellsworth falls over, crotching himself on the top rope. Becky positions the ladder as the fans pop big. She kicks Carmella away and keeps going. Becky gets pulled down and sells a leg injury. Carmella is kicked out of the ring. Becky climbs again but Carmella hits her leg with a steel chair. Carmella with another chair. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More Related Share this article: Post navigation Comment on this Article/Post Search for: Search







