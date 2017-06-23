Luke Harper Movie News, Mike & Maria Kanellis WWE Theme Song Released, More

The 2017 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal later this year will host the world premiere of Mohawk, featuring WWE Superstar Luke Harper, Kaniehtiio and Eamon Farren from Twin Peaks. This is the second movie from director Ted Geoghegan from We Are Still Here. The movie is set in 1814 and focuses on “two Mohawk warriors and their British lover who are pursued by murderous American military renegades hellbent on revenge.” Harper stars as British agent Joshua Pinsmail. EW has more details on the movie this link.