Major WWE Match Being Planned, Roman Reigns Fires Back at Fans on Twitter, More

Some of our readers may remember a writer by the name of Shawn Moniz. Shawn, a lifelong fan in his early 30’s, wrote for the “IWC (Internet Wrestling Community)” and webmastered his own websites for years, and is genuinely one of the nicest guys on the planet. Those who know Shawn agree that he’s one of the real good guys of the world and that you really can’t find one person to say anything bad about him. Shawn was recently admitted to hospice care after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer. A few of his friends are raising funds to give Shawn a special wrestling-related weekend here soon and to help the family with expenses. You can donate to the campaign on Indiegogo’s Generosity platform at this link. You can also e-mail Shawn your well-wishes or letters to tmarc.middleton [at] gmail [dot] com with “For Shawn Moniz” as the subject. The letters will be sent to Shawn’s family to print & read, or they will be delivered to Shawn by us in the next week or so.