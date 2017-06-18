Mike and Maria Kanellis Debut at WWE Money In the Bank (Video)

Maria Kanellis made her return to WWE TV on tonight’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view and brought husband Mike Bennett with her. The two are now being billed as Mike & Maria Kanellis.
The former ROH and Impact Wrestling stars, who were married in 2014, cut a promo and announced that they are here to educate the people of SmackDown on the meaning of love.
You can see a few shots from the debut below:
Former @WWE Superstar @MariaLKanellis is BACK, and she's brought her partner in love @RealMikeBennett with her to #SDLive! #MITB pic.twitter.com/qDKhzCi7Ff
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017
Wow. @RealMikeBennett and @MariaLKanellis = GOALS! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MITB pic.twitter.com/9hpJyrE15q
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017
NO, YOU AREN'T SEEING THINGS! "The First Lady" @MariaLKanellis is BACK, and she brought her partner in love @RealMikeBennett with her! #MITB pic.twitter.com/s2XEZ8CvWI
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017
