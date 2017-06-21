Mike & Maria Kanellis Video from SmackDown Tapings, Fans on James Ellsworth, Hype Bros

Share this article:

Mike & Maria Kanellis made their blue brand debuts at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday but they did not appear on last night’s SmackDown episode. WWE did post this Fallout video with the happy couple appearing in front of the live crowd in Dayton, OH during a commercial break.

Maria introduces herself as the First Lady of SmackDown, then introduces her husband. She talks about how she left WWE 7 years ago in search of love, and luckily she found Mike. Maria says this might be the closest some people ever get to love. They want everyone to embrace their passion and witness the power of love.

WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see perform their finisher on James Ellsworth after his interference during Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match – Becky Lynch (Dis-Arm-Her), Charlotte Flair (Figure-Eight Leglock), Tamina Snuka (top-rope splash), Natalya (Sharpshooter) or all of the above. As of this writing, 76% voted for all of the above while 10% went with Becky, 8% for Flair, 3% for Natalya and 3% for Snuka.

As noted, The Hype Bros. will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s SmackDown from San Diego and if they win the non-title match, they will become the new #1 contenders. Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder took to Twitter after the announcement and tweeted the following:

We earned an opportunity for the Tag Team titles once…we'll earn one again NEXT WEEK on #SDLive! @MojoRawleyWWE #HypeBros — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 21, 2017

