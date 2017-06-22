News for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Sonjay Dutt Teaser, Swoggle vs. Rockstar Spud

Other matches announced for tonight’s show from India include Laurel Van Ness and GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Allie and Knockouts Champion Rosemary, World Heavyweight Champion Lashley and Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm and GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron plus the Sony Six X Division Invitational with Suicide vs. Matt Sydal vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards vs. Trevor Lee.