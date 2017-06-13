News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – More Matches, Final Hype for MITB

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with the final hype for Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Announced for SmackDown is a face-off between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal plus six-man action with Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Also announces is Tamina Snuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a non-title match, Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya and eight-man action with The New Day and Breezango vs. The Colons and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

Money in the Bank competitors team up for Six-Man Tag Team battle

Mahal and Orton come face to face before WWE Title rematch

New Day & Breezango join forces for Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Can Tamina pin Naomi again?

Charlotte Flair and Natalya square off before historic Women’s Money in the Bank

