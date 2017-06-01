Next Week’s WWE NXT Episode, Updated NXT Intro Video, Killian Dain on No Way Jose (Video)

- Below is the updated opening video for WWE NXT:
- Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan and No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain have been announced for next week’s NXT episode.
-
In the video below, Dain reacts to the news of next week’s match and says no one is safe after what happened with Jose returning this week to help Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno, especially Jose.
EXCLUSIVE: #SAnitY's @KillianDain reacts to the news that he will face the newly returned @WWENoWayJose next week on #WWENXT on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ksuC1hfmDL
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More