Paul Heyman on CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb, Johnny Gargano’s Return, Fans on John Cena, Ambulance Match

Johnny Gargano will debut a new theme song when he makes return to WWE NXT TV. Gargano taped an in-ring segment at Friday’s Full Sail University tapings, which should air on this week’s episode or the July 5th episode. The theme has new lyrics and was described as a fun remix of the DIY theme. Gargano has been off TV since being attacked by former partner Tommaso Ciampa at NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on May 20th.