Possible Feud for Mike Kanellis, Rap Battle on Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Naomi

Share this article:

0 votes

It looks like the first WWE feud for Mike Kanellis may be with Sami Zayn. This week’s SmackDown from San Diego saw Sami crash a Mike & Maria Kanellis segment on the stage while making his way to the ring for a loss to Baron Corbin. Kanellis and Sami did not get physical but Kanellis wasn’t happy with Sami interrupting them. Below is video from the segment:

After last night’s brief exchange on SmackDown, a “Rap Off” between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos has been announced for next Tuesday’s show from Phoenix. The two teams will go to war at the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view with the titles on the line.

As noted, next week’s SmackDown will also feature John Cena’s return as a free agent and an Independence Day Battle Royal with the winner earning a title shot from WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Battleground.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi tweeted the following to Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella and the other Superstars of the SmackDown women’s division after last night’s Money In the Bank main event. Carmella now has one year to cash in her title shot for a shot at the title.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related