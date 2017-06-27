Rapper Says He’s Had Talks with WWE (Video), WWE NXT Dark Match Note, Bruno Sammartino

Share this article:

In the video below, rapper Lil Yachty talks to TMZ Sports about possibly making appearances for WWE. Yachty, a WWE fan, says he recently took a meeting with the company and is trying to get something going. He mentions possibly getting beat up for money and says we might see him on WWE TV in the future. He also said he’d like to work with The Hardys as Jeff Hardy is his favorite wrestler.

We noted during our WWE NXT spoiler report from Friday that Jeet Rama defeated Johnny Vandal in a quick squash match. That match was not taped for TV and was a dark match.

Cathy Kelley previews the new WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino in this new video:

