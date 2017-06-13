Roman Reigns Segment on Next Week’s RAW, WWE Superstars at SO Summer Games, More

- Below is a new promo to push the pre-paid WWE Network cards for Father’s Day:
Need the perfect gift for #FathersDay? Look no further than the @WWENetwork prepaid gift card! #RAW pic.twitter.com/eNj5VInrcg
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2017
- WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be on next week’s RAW to announce his plans for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
-
WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Lafayette, LA for this week’s Main Event episode:
-
Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins
-
Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik
-
As seen below, Big Show, Bayley and Summer Rae were representing WWE for the opening of the Special Olympics of Connecticut Summer Games this past weekend:
.@WWETheBigShow and @itsBayleyWWE recognized 3 #WWEHeroes who have furthered the @SOCTconnecticut mission of creating inclusion 🥇 pic.twitter.com/25WjkgIeKN
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 9, 2017
Thank you @SOCTconnecticut for having @WWETheBigShow and @itsBayleyWWE declare the Special Olympics CT Summer Games officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/o3lDXKaMh9
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 10, 2017
Fantastic day with @WWESummerRae_ supporting athletes at @SOCTconnecticut Summer Games! @SpecialOlympics #WWEhero pic.twitter.com/Gl3pGH5UMd
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 10, 2017
With @SOCTconnecticut kicking off the #LETR & Summer Games! The Flame of Hope will be carried across CT & arrive at the Opening Ceremonies 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XaoIZKYE12
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 9, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More