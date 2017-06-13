Roman Reigns Segment on Next Week’s RAW, WWE Superstars at SO Summer Games, More

Share this article:
0 votes
  • Below is a new promo to push the pre-paid WWE Network cards for Father’s Day:

  • WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be on next week’s RAW to announce his plans for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

  • WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Lafayette, LA for this week’s Main Event episode:

  • Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins

  • Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik

  • As seen below, Big Show, Bayley and Summer Rae were representing WWE for the opening of the Special Olympics of Connecticut Summer Games this past weekend:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Share this article: