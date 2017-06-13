Roman Reigns Segment on Next Week’s RAW, WWE Superstars at SO Summer Games, More

Share this article:

Below is a new promo to push the pre-paid WWE Network cards for Father’s Day:

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be on next week’s RAW to announce his plans for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Lafayette, LA for this week’s Main Event episode:

Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins

Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik

As seen below, Big Show, Bayley and Summer Rae were representing WWE for the opening of the Special Olympics of Connecticut Summer Games this past weekend:

Thank you @SOCTconnecticut for having @WWETheBigShow and @itsBayleyWWE declare the Special Olympics CT Summer Games officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/o3lDXKaMh9 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 10, 2017

With @SOCTconnecticut kicking off the #LETR & Summer Games! The Flame of Hope will be carried across CT & arrive at the Opening Ceremonies 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XaoIZKYE12 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 9, 2017

