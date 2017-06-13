Roman Reigns Wrestles After RAW, New Feud for Neville Revealed?, Finn Balor Video

No matches have been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live but it appears WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will feud with Akira Tozawa next. Titus O’Neil, who is trying to recruit Tozawa to The Titus Brand, tweeted about Tozawa becoming the next WWE Cruiserweight Champion before RAW. That led to Neville warning Tozawa to tread lightly on RAW right after he destroyed Rich Swann before their match could begin. Below is video from that segment: