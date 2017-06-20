Seth Rollins Gets Stitches at RAW (Video), R-Truth’s Response to Goldust, Koko B. Ware

As noted, last night’s RAW saw Goldust issue a challenge for R-Truth to face off with him at next week’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Goldust invited his former partner to come see the premiere of his latest motion picture, The Shattered Truth. R-Truth later accepted the challenge and it’s now confirmed that the Golden Truth storyline will finally progress on next week’s show after weeks of backstage videos between the two. Below is video of Truth’s response: