Seth Rollins to Make Announcement on Monday Morning

Share this article:

0 votes

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will be making an announcement on ESPN SportsCenter this coming Monday morning at 10:30am EST.

Speculation is that Rollins will be announcing that he’s on the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game. It’s been rumored since early June that Rollins would be getting the cover this year.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related