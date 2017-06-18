Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan on the MITB Controversy, Nikki Bella Backstage, Opening Video

  • Below is the opening video used for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:

  • As seen below, Nikki Bella is backstage for tonight’s MITB pay-per-view. She tweeted the following photo after the opening match:

  • As noted, tonight’s MITB opener saw Carmella win the first-ever women’s MITB Ladder Match thanks to a major assist from James Ellsworth. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan tweeted the following on the finish:

