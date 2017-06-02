Spoiler Updates on the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card

Share this article:

Coming out of this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in India, below are confirmed matches for the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary

2 of 3 Falls for the Impact X Division Title

Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt

Full Metal Mayhem

Angelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards

Strap Match

James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III

Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash

Impact Grand Champion Moose & NFL star DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis

