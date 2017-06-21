Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Mike & Maria Kanellis Entrance Video, Emma – Alexa Bliss

  • Below is the new WWE entrance video for Mike & Maria Kanellis:

  • The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

  • Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce

  • Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe vs. The Ealy Brothers

  • Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black

  • Emma tweeted the following last night on RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss following their altercation on Monday’s RAW:

