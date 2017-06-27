Video from WWE’s Kevin Owens DVD, Sasha Banks – Alexa Bliss Exchange, WWE Stock

Share this article:

As seen below, WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has revealed the intro for WWE’s first DVD on WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. “Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens Story” comes out next Tuesday on DVD and Blu-ray with a one-hour documentary and extras.

WDN notes that the Blu-ray release will have more than 8 hours of content with 1 hour and 20 minutes more than the DVD. DVD runtimes are 1 hour for the first disc, 3 hours and 3 minutes for the second disc, 2 hours and 54 minutes for the third disc. As noted, a “First Look” preview will premiere this Thursday on the WWE Network. You can pre-order the DVD or Blu-ray via this link.

WWE stock was down 1.26% today, closing at $20.38 per share. Today’s high was $20.72 and the low was $20.36.

There was some speculation on Sasha Banks calling out actress Alison Brie of Netflix’s new GLOW series last night but it appears she the new #1 contender was tweeting about RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss instead. As noted, Banks vs. Bliss will take place at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. You can see their Twitter exchange below:

I ain't scared of no little girl who plays wrestler. #LegitBoss #ThisAintHollywood — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 27, 2017

Says Whatever for attention I guess… like a boss #Champ https://t.co/xDUkjPvzPW — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 27, 2017

