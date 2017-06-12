WWE Announces Opening Segment for Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced that tonight’s opening RAW segment will feature WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar calling out Samoa Joe.

Below is their updated teaser for tonight:

Will Brock Lesnar bring the pain to Samoa Joe?

You should never intentionally provoke Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and you definitely shouldn’t put your hands on his advocate, Paul Heyman. And yet, Samoa Joe accomplished both of those feats last Monday night on Raw when, in a difficult-to-watch show of force, he viciously locked Heyman in the Coquina Clutch.

The Samoan Submission Machine’s message was received by the Universal Champion, who will respond to his No. 1 contender’s sadistic attack tonight when Raw goes on the air at 8/7 C on USA Network. The juggernauts’ Universal Title clash at the debut WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event is still weeks away, but someone’s going to get burned tonight. Will it be Joe or Lesnar?