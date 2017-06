WWE Extreme Rules Pre-show Video, Alicia Fox & Noam Dar Speak, The Rock Tweets AJ Styles

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is the 2017 WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Sam Roberts and David Otunga:

The Rock tweeted the following to AJ Styles today as he films a movie in Georgia. Rock did get the happy birthday wishes in late as AJ turned 40 on Friday.

@AJStylesOrg hometown has been "phenomenal" brotha. Shooting some epic scenes. Be safe on the road, keep killing and happy birthday 🎉 👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2017

Below is video of Mike Rome talking to Alicia Fox and Noam Dar talking to Mike Rome before tonight’s match against Rich Swann and Sasha Banks. Dar is looking forward to beating Banks and Swann in Swann’s hometown tonight. Fox rants about how they will embarrass Banks and Swann tonight. She goes on about being full of class and says it was classless for Sasha to snatch her weave last week.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related