WWE UK Superstar Injured, Lana’s Theme Song Released, SmackDown Tapings In September

Mark Andrews suffers neck injury during Download Festival 2017

Mark Andrews suffered a neck injury on Sunday during WWE NXT’s time at Download Festival 2017 in Donington Park in Derby, England.

Andrews was quickly evaluated by WWE medical personnel. A statement passed along to WWE.com read, “A CT scan of Andrews came back negative, with just bruising evident. Mark would like to thank all his fans for their concern.”

Keep with WWE.com for any developments.