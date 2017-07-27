Braun Strowman Reportedly Apologizes to Karen Jarrett After Scene at Bar In Nashville

Share this article:

We noted before that several WWE RAW Superstars met up with GFW wrestlers at a bar after the July 17th RAW in Nashville.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Karen Jarrett approached Braun Strowman at the bar but it’s believed that Strowman had no idea who she was. Karen commented that Braun was one of her son’s favorite wrestlers and asked for an autograph for her son. Strowman was reportedly rude to Karen and may have sworn at her. This turned into a scene at the bar as Karen immediately “cut a major loud promo” on Strowman for blowing her off.

While Karen was ranting at Braun, she mentioned that she was going to tell her son’s father, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, about what happened. Strowman then changed his tune and said he would sign the autograph, begging Karen not to tell Kurt or anyone else. Strowman also apologized. Karen said she was still going to tell Kurt, which led to Braun saying he would get on his knees and beg her not to.

Karen said she was still going to tell Kurt what happened. Braun then got on his knees in front of a bunch of WWE talents and begged Karen not to. Karen said something to the tune of “you’re acting like that because you found out that Kurt Angle” is the father of her son, but even if he wasn’t, Braun should not have acted like that to a mom who was trying to get her son an autograph. Braun said that she was right and he was sorry



