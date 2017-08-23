37 New WWE 2K18 Playable Superstars Revealed (Video)

Share this article:

As seen above, IGN has posted part 2 of their WWE 2K18 roster reveal with hosts Corey Graves and Renee Young. Their special guest for this video is Samoa Joe. Below are 37 new playable Superstars confirmed for the game. The first 47 can also be seen below:

Revealed Last Week:

Bray Wyatt

Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn

Dean Ambrose

Baron Corbin

Kalisto

Akira Tozawa

Sin Cara

Hideo Itami

Eric Young

Jinder Mahal

Bushwacker Butch

Bushwacker Luke

Konnor

Viktor

Cesaro

Sheamus

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Nikki Cross

Alundra Blayze

Emma

Lita

Summer Rae

Paige

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

British Bulldog

Buddy Roberts

Diamond Dallas Page

Big Boss Man

Mark Henry

Bam Bam Bigelow

Bret Hart

Dusty Rhodes

The Undertaker

Big Show

Andre the Giant

Kane

Diesel (and Kevin Nash)

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

Sawyer Fulton

Alexander Wolfe

Killian Dain

Braun Strowman

Goldust

Revealed This Week:

Goldberg

Earthquake

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Larry Zbyszko

Brutus Beefcake

Greg Valentine

Edge

The Godfather

Eddie Guerrero

Daniel Bryan

Maryse

Naomi

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Ivory

Natalya

Mickie James

Becky Lynch

Tamina

Ember Moon

Kerry Von Erich

Kevin Von Erich

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Mojo Rawley

Zack Ryder

Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles

Bobby Roode

The Miz

Roman Reigns

The Rock

Randy Orton

Triple H

Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar

John Cena

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More