Bobby Roode on Wanting a Title (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura Reacts to the RKO, Kevin Dunn

This week’s SmackDown ended with Randy Orton dropping Shinsuke Nakamura with the RKO after the two defeated Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the main event. Orton vs. Nakamura will take place on next week’s SmackDown with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to Mahal. Nakamura tweeted the following on taking the RKO outta nowhere: