“Celebrated Superstar” and a Street Fight on Tonight’s RAW, Champions Get Title Plates (Videos)

As seen above and below, WWE posted videos of custom title plates being installed for new RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville ahead of tonight’s RAW:

Below is video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announcing that a “celebrated Superstar” will be showing up on tonight’s post-SummerSlam RAW from Brooklyn. Angle doesn’t elaborate on the surprise but word is that it will be John Cena.

A Brooklyn Street Fight between Enzo Amore and Big Cass has also been confirmed for tonight’s RAW from the Barclays Center. Enzo issues the challenge in this video:

